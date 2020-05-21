Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Amazon launches food delivery service in India

TechCrunch Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
Amazon is joining India’s online food delivery market just as top local players Swiggy and Zomato reduce their workforces to steer through the coronavirus pandemic. The e-commerce giant, which has invested more than $6.5 billion in India, today launched its food delivery service, called Amazon Food, in select places in Bangalore. The company had originally […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Awkward Uber Eats Delivery Caught On Doorbell Camera [Video]

Awkward Uber Eats Delivery Caught On Doorbell Camera

Occurred on February 21, 2020 / Exeter, Pennsylvania, USA Info from Licensor: "Doorbell camera captured an unusual Uber Eats delivery. First camera captures the delivery driver pull up and park on the..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 02:09Published
COVID-19: Jaipur based company 'Club First' made robots to help masses [Video]

COVID-19: Jaipur based company 'Club First' made robots to help masses

A Jaipur based company made several types of robots to help the medical staff and masses amid coronavirus pandemic. 'Club First' have made robots which will be used for doing jobs such as sanitizing..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 03:49Published

Recent related news from verified sources

StoreSe launches grocery delivery service in Delhi NCR

Read Article StoreSe.in, a new grocery delivery platform, on Monday announced the launch of its services in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) region...
CRN

New York City Legislation Would Cap Food Delivery Service Fees

New York City Legislation Would Cap Food Delivery Service FeesWatch VideoThe New York City Council is looking to cap service fees for food delivery companies like Grubhub and Uber Eats at 15% during a state of emergency...
Newsy

You Might Like


Tweets about this