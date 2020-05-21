Amazon launches food delivery service in India

Thursday, 21 May 2020 () Amazon is joining India’s online food delivery market just as top local players Swiggy and Zomato reduce their workforces to steer through the coronavirus pandemic. The e-commerce giant, which has invested more than $6.5 billion in India, today launched its food delivery service, called Amazon Food, in select places in Bangalore. The company had originally […]
Occurred on February 21, 2020 / Exeter, Pennsylvania, USA Info from Licensor: "Doorbell camera captured an unusual Uber Eats delivery. First camera captures the delivery driver pull up and park on the..