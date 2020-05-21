Global  

Exterminate! UV robot sent to Singapore mall to zap coronavirus

Reuters Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
A shopping mall in Singapore is deploying a newly developed smart robot to fight the novel coronavirus, not with chemicals - but with light.
Credit: Reuters Studio
News video: Exterminate! Robot blasts mall with UV light to fight virus

Exterminate! Robot blasts mall with UV light to fight virus 00:47

 A newly-developed robot is being deployed into malls in Singapore to fight the new coronavirus outbreak, not with chemicals, but with UV light.

