UK contact tracing app won’t be ready on time; still mulling Apple/Google API

9to5Mac Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
The UK contact tracing app won’t be ready in mid-May as promised, admits the UK government – and it may not even be ready on June 1, the target date for children to start returning to school. The app does not currently use the Apple/Google API.

The delay has been revealed as analysis of the source code found ‘serious’ security problems …

