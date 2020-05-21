UK contact tracing app won’t be ready on time; still mulling Apple/Google API

Thursday, 21 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The UK contact tracing app won’t be ready in mid-May as promised, admits the UK government – and it may not even be ready on June 1, the target date for children to start returning to school. The app does not currently use the Apple/Google API.



The delay has been revealed as analysis of the source code found ‘serious’ security problems …



