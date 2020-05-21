UK contact tracing app won’t be ready on time; still mulling Apple/Google API
Thursday, 21 May 2020 () The UK contact tracing app won’t be ready in mid-May as promised, admits the UK government – and it may not even be ready on June 1, the target date for children to start returning to school. The app does not currently use the Apple/Google API.
The delay has been revealed as analysis of the source code found ‘serious’ security problems …
more…
The post UK contact tracing app won’t be ready on time; still mulling Apple/Google API appeared first on 9to5Mac.
Matthew Perry turns to dating app Matthew is reportedly "back on" Raya. The actor has turned to the exclusive, invitation-only dating app in a bid to find love after his two-year relationship with Molly Hurwitz came to an end earlier this month. A source confirmed to Us Weekly magazine that Matthew,...
Utah launched a contact tracing app called Healthy Together in April that helps to notify those who have been exposed to the coronavirus. The app has garnered over 45,000 signups, making Utah the only..
A smartphone app for tracking people who have been in contact with Covid-19 patients will not be ready for 1 June, when the next stage of the government's... Independent Also reported by •The Next Web •New Zealand Herald