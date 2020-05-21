Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Call Of Duty Mobile Season 7 May Get ‘Gulag,’ Vending Machines, & More

Fossbytes Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
Call of Duty Mobile Season 6 has brought a lot of new content for the players. There are new multiplayer maps like Rust and Saloon. Also, players enjoyed exciting new Multiplayer Modes such as Kill Confirmed, 1v1 Duel, etc. However, when it comes to new content, it looks like Season 7 of Call of Duty Mobile is going to be even […]

The post Call Of Duty Mobile Season 7 May Get ‘Gulag,’ Vending Machines, & More appeared first on Fossbytes.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Top 10 Things in Call of Duty Warzone Nobody Notices [Video]

Top 10 Things in Call of Duty Warzone Nobody Notices

Keep your eyes peeled or you might just miss them! For this list, we’re looking at gameplay elements, easter eggs, or secrets players may have yet to discover in Call of Duty Warzone.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 07:18Published
SEAL Team S03E20 No Choice in Duty [Video]

SEAL Team S03E20 No Choice in Duty

SEAL Team 3x20 "No Choice in Duty" Season 3 Episode 20 Promo - While Jason escorts Mandy on a condolence visit to the family of a fallen informant, Ray leads Bravo on an urgent mission when they are..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:21Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Call Of Duty Mobile Gets New ‘Cordite Zero G’ Gun That Creates ‘Blackhole’

In season 6, Call of Duty Mobile is coming up with a lot of new content. There are two brand new Multiplayer maps along with a couple of new exciting game...
Fossbytes

Call Of Duty Mobile To Get ‘Poltergeist’ Battle Royale Class On May 21

This month, Call of Duty Mobile released its Season 6, Once Upon a Time In Rust, which is fantastic. Players witnessed a lot of new interesting Multiplayer...
Fossbytes


Tweets about this

Rohan56457749

Go Gear @CODMobileIN Check this video guys 👇👇 Call of duty mobile season 7 leaks 👇👇 : https://t.co/TDAptWZrw2 https://t.co/4pOqTeglEF 2 hours ago

ToB1ue

ToBlue1 RT @Activision: Intel Drop for #CallofDuty: #ModernWarfare Tactical Map Intel: Hardhat 📡Overview and Tactics HERE: https://t.co/1UgsoPGIDb… 7 hours ago

austinrielyobri

austin o'brien RT @BluewolfCodm: Season 7 Test Server Exploring | Infected Mode | Tunisia | BR Changes | Tanks in Call of Duty Mobile Watch here:https://… 8 hours ago

Marquinho731

!!! Call of Duty Mobile Season 7 Battle Royale New Locations #callofdutymobile #codmobile #callofduty #season7… https://t.co/MCjaEVh2ce 9 hours ago

Rohan56457749

Go Gear @CODMobileIN Check this video guys 👇👇 Call of duty mobile season 7 leaks 👇👇 : https://t.co/TDAptXh2UC https://t.co/u9k1GJBibv 10 hours ago

Rohan56457749

Go Gear @CODMobileIN Check this video guys 👇👇 Call of duty mobile season 7 leaks 👇👇 : https://t.co/TDAptXh2UC https://t.co/Fl9TDx8Vw9 10 hours ago