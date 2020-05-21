Global  

Free service measures Dark Web information exposure

betanews Thursday, 21 May 2020
Suffering a data breach is bad enough, but arguably worse is not knowing how much of your organization's data has been exposed as a result. Now you can find out thanks to ImmuniWeb launching a free online service to check how bad a company/organisation's exposure is on the Dark Web and hacking resources. Users can run a comprehensive Domain Security Test to discover Dark Web exposure and incidents simply by entering the main website URL of their company and waiting a few minutes to see the results. To prevent cybercriminals from using the new free service for unlawful purposes, no… [Continue Reading]
