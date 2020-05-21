Levi’s End of Season Sale updates your denim with up to 50% off sitewide

Thursday, 21 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Levi’s End of Season Sale takes* up to 50% off* sitewide including popular jeans, jackets, t-shirts, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $100 or more. One of the most notable deals for men is the 511 Slim Fit Jeans that are currently marked down to *$45*. For comparison, these jeans were originally priced at $90. This style features a slim fit that’s trendy and flattering on an array of body types. It’s available in seven wash options and its stretch-infused material adds comfort. Rated 4.7/5 stars from Levi’s customers. Head below the jump to find even more deals from Levi’s or you can shop the entire sale here.



more…



