Amazon Prime Day will reportedly be in September — 2 months later than usual

Thursday, 21 May 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

· Amazon is expected to hold its annual Prime Day in September, according to a new report in The Wall Street Journal.

· The company is steadily preparing to return to pre-pandemic level operations.

· In April, Reuters reported Amazon was delaying Prime Day until at least August, and expected to absorb a $100 million loss due... · Amazon is expected to hold its annual Prime Day in September, according to a new report in The Wall Street Journal.· The company is steadily preparing to return to pre-pandemic level operations.· In April, Reuters reported Amazon was delaying Prime Day until at least August, and expected to absorb a $100 million loss due 👓 View full article

