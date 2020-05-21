Amazon Prime Day will reportedly be in September — 2 months later than usual
Thursday, 21 May 2020 () · Amazon is expected to hold its annual Prime Day in September, according to a new report in The Wall Street Journal.
· The company is steadily preparing to return to pre-pandemic level operations.
· In April, Reuters reported Amazon was delaying Prime Day until at least August, and expected to absorb a $100 million loss due...
