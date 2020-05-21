Global  

Call Of Duty Mobile Season 7 To Get ‘Katana’ Sword & New Multiplayer Maps

Fossbytes Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
Recently, Call of Duty Mobile rolled out its Season 7 update for the test servers. And this is by far the most exciting update for Call of Duty Mobile Beta. The update comes with a lot of new fascinating content, including Vending Machines in Battle Royale. Also, the Battle Royale map is now bigger than ever after the […]

The post Call Of Duty Mobile Season 7 To Get 'Katana' Sword & New Multiplayer Maps appeared first on Fossbytes.
