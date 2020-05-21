Twelve South’s Memorial Day sale offers savings on new Apple accessories, more

Thursday, 21 May 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Twelve South has launched its annual Memorial Day sale today, discounting a number of popular Mac, iPhone, and iPad accessories. Free shipping is available for all. Headlining is the AirFly Pro at *$44.99*. As a comparison, it typically goes for $55 at retailers like Amazon where we’ve seen it as low as $50 in the past. AirFly Pro departs from the previous-generation with new high-end features like the ability to pair two sets of wireless headphones and over 16-hours of battery life. You can use the AUX-in adapter with your car, boat, or various other non-Bluetooth audio components. It’s a great option if you have multiple kids looking to pair up wireless headphones with an iPad, for example. Rated 4.1/5 stars. You can check out the entire sale here or hit the jump for additional deals from Twelve South’s Memorial Day sale.



more…



