Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Twelve South’s Memorial Day sale offers savings on new Apple accessories, more

9to5Toys Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
Twelve South has launched its annual Memorial Day sale today, discounting a number of popular Mac, iPhone, and iPad accessories. Free shipping is available for all. Headlining is the AirFly Pro at *$44.99*. As a comparison, it typically goes for $55 at retailers like Amazon where we’ve seen it as low as $50 in the past. AirFly Pro departs from the previous-generation with new high-end features like the ability to pair two sets of wireless headphones and over 16-hours of battery life. You can use the AUX-in adapter with your car, boat, or various other non-Bluetooth audio components. It’s a great option if you have multiple kids looking to pair up wireless headphones with an iPad, for example. Rated 4.1/5 stars. You can check out the entire sale here or hit the jump for additional deals from Twelve South’s Memorial Day sale.

more…

The post Twelve South’s Memorial Day sale offers savings on new Apple accessories, more appeared first on 9to5Toys.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Best Buy Having An Apple Product Sale For Memorial Day

Best Buy Having An Apple Product Sale For Memorial Day 00:42

 Best Buy has some rare, valuable deals on a range of products for Memorial Day. Included in those deals are a wide range of Apple products and massive savings. If you're in the market for a new Apple device, it might be worth turning to Best Buy. Notably, you can get the get the 10.2-inch Apple...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Rats Are Becoming Aggressive Hunters in Our Absence [Video]

Rats Are Becoming Aggressive Hunters in Our Absence

ATLANTA — In a new advisory from the Centers For Disease Control And Prevention, they say that in our absence rats and rodents have become more aggressive while scavenging for food. The CDC said..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 02:02Published
Visiting Lake Mead safely for Memorial Day [Video]

Visiting Lake Mead safely for Memorial Day

Visiting Lake Mead safely for Memorial Day weekend.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:45Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Best Buy Memorial Day sale now live: Save on iPad, Macs, Apple Watch, more

The annual Best Buy Memorial Day sale is up and running today with some of the lowest prices of the year on iPads, Macs, and more. Free shipping is available for...
9to5Mac

Rest easy with up to $400 off a Leesa mattress during their Memorial Day sale

*TL;DR:* Save up to $400 on a new Leesa mattress during the Memorial Day sale as of May 21. That includes savings on both hybrid and all-foam mattresses plus...
Mashable

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CodyMerryman

Cody Merryman RT @9to5toys: Twelve South's Memorial Day sale offers savings on new Apple accessories, more https://t.co/zUQE6vkwZd by @trevorjd14 4 days ago

WhatDigital

What Digital Twelve South's Memorial Day sale offers savings on new Apple accessories, more - 9to5Toys... (https://t.co/qIZKWCfZT9) 4 days ago

AppleSite_

Apple Site Twelve South's Memorial Day sale offers savings on new Apple accessories, more - 9to5Toys https://t.co/sAhVX8mLOd https://t.co/aFJj6kjN9k 4 days ago

9to5toys

9to5Toys Twelve South's Memorial Day sale offers savings on new Apple accessories, more https://t.co/zUQE6vkwZd by @trevorjd14 4 days ago