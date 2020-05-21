Thursday, 21 May 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Sperry is having its Memorial Day Sale that’s offering select boat shoes, sneakers, and sandals from just *$30*. Prices are as marked. As always, customers receive free delivery on all orders. Boat shoes are a classic option for warm weather and the men’s Authentic Original Varsity style is marked down to *$50*. For comparison, these shoes were originally priced at $95. This style is available in five color options and it features a 360-degree lacing system for added support. They will pair nicely with shorts, khakis, or jeans alike and its slip-on design makes them very convenient. Score even more deals by heading below the jump.



more…



The post Sperry’s Memorial Day Sale is live with deals on boat shoes, more from $30 appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article

