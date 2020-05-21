Sperry’s Memorial Day Sale is live with deals on boat shoes, more from $30
Thursday, 21 May 2020 () Sperry is having its Memorial Day Sale that’s offering select boat shoes, sneakers, and sandals from just *$30*. Prices are as marked. As always, customers receive free delivery on all orders. Boat shoes are a classic option for warm weather and the men’s Authentic Original Varsity style is marked down to *$50*. For comparison, these shoes were originally priced at $95. This style is available in five color options and it features a 360-degree lacing system for added support. They will pair nicely with shorts, khakis, or jeans alike and its slip-on design makes them very convenient. Score even more deals by heading below the jump.
more…
The post Sperry’s Memorial Day Sale is live with deals on boat shoes, more from $30 appeared first on 9to5Toys.
With Memorial Day around the corner you may be wondering how you can save more money. Well the sales start right now because you can already shop eBay's Memorial Day sale at ebay.com/memorialday and literally score up to 90% off must-have items from top brands like Bose, Apple and KitchenAid.