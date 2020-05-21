Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sperry’s Memorial Day Sale is live with deals on boat shoes, more from $30

9to5Toys Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
Sperry is having its Memorial Day Sale that’s offering select boat shoes, sneakers, and sandals from just *$30*. Prices are as marked. As always, customers receive free delivery on all orders. Boat shoes are a classic option for warm weather and the men’s Authentic Original Varsity style is marked down to *$50*. For comparison, these shoes were originally priced at $95. This style is available in five color options and it features a 360-degree lacing system for added support. They will pair nicely with shorts, khakis, or jeans alike and its slip-on design makes them very convenient. Score even more deals by heading below the jump.

more…

The post Sperry’s Memorial Day Sale is live with deals on boat shoes, more from $30 appeared first on 9to5Toys.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: LifeMinute.tv - Published
News video: Memorial Day Deals to Save Big

Memorial Day Deals to Save Big 01:00

 With Memorial Day around the corner you may be wondering how you can save more money. Well the sales start right now because you can already shop eBay's Memorial Day sale at ebay.com/memorialday and literally score up to 90% off must-have items from top brands like Bose, Apple and KitchenAid.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Butte County deputies provide boat safety ahead of Memorial Day weekend [Video]

Butte County deputies provide boat safety ahead of Memorial Day weekend

We are at the kick-off to the Memorial Day weekend and many of you may be taking to local waterways.

Credit: KHSLPublished
Meat Your New Favorite Grilling Recipe! [Video]

Meat Your New Favorite Grilling Recipe!

Light up the grill! We are moving our kitchen, outside! Chef Kate Lulloff from Jones Dairy Farm joins us to kick off summer with a classic, but fantastic, burger recipe (and you know there's bacon..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 07:24Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Best Buy Memorial Day sale now live: Save on iPad, Macs, Apple Watch, more

The annual Best Buy Memorial Day sale is up and running today with some of the lowest prices of the year on iPads, Macs, and more. Free shipping is available for...
9to5Mac

Twelve South’s Memorial Day sale offers savings on new Apple accessories, more

Twelve South has launched its annual Memorial Day sale today, discounting a number of popular Mac, iPhone, and iPad accessories. Free shipping is available for...
9to5Toys

You Might Like


Tweets about this