Sony’s WF-1000XM3 truly wireless earphones are $70 off at Google Shopping Thursday, 21 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

If you’ve been looking for a deal on Sony’s latest high-end truly wireless earphones, the WF-1000XM3, today’s your day. They usually cost $230, but at Google Shopping today, you can get them for $160 (via Slickdeals). To get this price, you’ll need to use the offer code *MQHDWZ* that the seller Nationwide Distributors is offering. With that applied, you’ll see the price drop further, and you’ll get free shipping.



My colleague Chris Welch wrote the review for these headphones and praised their long battery life, excellent sound quality, and effective noise cancellation. In the past, we’ve seen this model drop down to around $200 at Amazon. So, comparatively, today’s deal is far and away much better. This deal is set to end on May 26th.



