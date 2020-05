Thursday, 21 May 2020 ( 2 days ago )

· Volkswagen is facing backlash over a racist advertisement posted to its Instagram page.

· The ad was removed on Wednesday.

· Company executives have since publicly apologized for it and vowed an investigation.

· Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.



