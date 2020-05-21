Google will make wheelchair accessibility info more prominent in Maps Thursday, 21 May 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Illustration: Alex Castro / The Verge



Starting today, Google Maps will feature a new mode called Accessible Places that, when toggled on, will more prominently show wheelchair accessibility info, the company announced on Thursday. It will be rolling out gradually, the company says, for both Android and iOS.



“When Accessible Places is switched on, a wheelchair icon will indicate an accessible entrance and you’ll be able to see if a place has accessible seating, restrooms or parking,” Google explains in a blog post. “If it’s confirmed that a place does not have an accessible entrance, we’ll show that information on Maps as well.”



Google designed the feature for the 130 million global wheelchair users, of which 30 million reside in the US, and it built it using the... Illustration: Alex Castro / The VergeStarting today, Google Maps will feature a new mode called Accessible Places that, when toggled on, will more prominently show wheelchair accessibility info, the company announced on Thursday. It will be rolling out gradually, the company says, for both Android and iOS.“When Accessible Places is switched on, a wheelchair icon will indicate an accessible entrance and you’ll be able to see if a place has accessible seating, restrooms or parking,” Google explains in a blog post. “If it’s confirmed that a place does not have an accessible entrance, we’ll show that information on Maps as well.”Google designed the feature for the 130 million global wheelchair users, of which 30 million reside in the US, and it built it using the... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Google highlights accessible locations with new Maps feature Google has announced a new, welcome and no doubt long-asked-for feature to its Maps app: wheelchair accessibility info. Businesses and points of interest...

TechCrunch 4 days ago



Google unveils a host of accessibility initiatives Accessible Places is a new mode in Google Maps that lets users know if a place is wheelchair accessible. -More-

SmartBrief 3 days ago





Tweets about this