Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Civilization VI is now free on the Epic Games Store

The Verge Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
Civilization VI is now free on the Epic Games StoreScreenshot: Civilization 6

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI is available free on the Epic Games Store, meaning you can now claim a free copy that’s yours to keep. The offer is available until 11AM ET on May 28th, so you have one week to take advantage. You can grab the game over on its store page.

The deal comes a week after the store was down for over eight hours due to the popularity of its last free game giveaway: Grand Theft Auto V. The popularity of that deal shouldn’t have come as too much of a surprise given that it’s one of the best-selling paid games of all time (Minecraft is number one, before you ask), but it’s still remarkable that there are so many people out there who have yet to play it on PC.

Civilization VI is the latest release in the long-running...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Epic Games Store Introduces Self-Service Refunds

Epic Games Store Introduces Self-Service Refunds 00:58

 Epic Games Store introduces self-service refunds Epic outlined the new feature in the Epic Games Store's latest development update. It allows gamers to easily get refunds for new games if they decide that they don't like the game or want to buy it from another site. Gamers can easily request their...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Gaming industry update: Minecraft, Epic Games Store and more! [Video]

Gaming industry update: Minecraft, Epic Games Store and more!

From Minecraft sales surpassing 200 million to GTA V crashing the Epic Games Stores, this past week has been filled with tons of exciting news.

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 02:21Published
Epic Makes Fortnite-Style Cross-Play Tools Free for All Developers [Video]

Epic Makes Fortnite-Style Cross-Play Tools Free for All Developers

Epic Makes Fortnite-Style Cross-Play Tools Free for All Developers The company has previously allowed 'Fortnite' to be played on all platforms, and now the program which made it possible will also..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:13Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Civilization VI is now free on Epic Games Store – could Borderlands: The Handsome Collection be next?


TechRadar Also reported by •FossbytesPC WorldThe Next Webengadget

How To Download GTA 5 For FREE From Epic Games Store?

GTA 5 is officially free to download on the Epic Games Store. What’s even more impressive is that the game is “forever” to keep. So, it’s not like you...
Fossbytes Also reported by •PC WorldThe Next Webengadget

Tweets about this

ComicStripKIM

Game_Ov3r RT @EpicGames: 🌍🏛️ EXPAND YOUR EMPIRE 🏛️🌍 The #EpicMegaSale vault has been opened again: Sid Meier’s Civilization® VI is FREE on the Epic… 15 seconds ago

hrmartin

Hugo Tell everyone Civilization VI is currently free in the Epic Games Store Can't beat free 27 seconds ago

OwltheThird

Gee RT @verge: Civilization VI is now free on the Epic Games Store https://t.co/rN87bDs3fp https://t.co/arAdXMooHv 1 minute ago

stateless

Nicholas Lee Civilization VI is now free on the Epic Games Store https://t.co/EbPfG89wpy via @Verge 3 minutes ago

GamesHtf

HTF Games Studio Free Games on Pc 2020 🔥 How to Download Civilization 6 For Free Game ❤️ & Free Coupons for Epic Game https://t.co/i26Cqa0stJ 3 minutes ago

iDarkelf

iDarkelf RT @pcgamer: Civilization 6 is the weekly freebie on the Epic Games Store https://t.co/LQVQVAytr5 https://t.co/toKBXntBXg 5 minutes ago

through_a_game

Through A Game I am so happy that I didn't buy Civilization VI I have been so tempted multiple times. I was going to buy it on ps4… https://t.co/ZelxFekvZ5 8 minutes ago

Amity50

Amity Get Civilization VI, a $60 game, free from Epic unitl May 28, https://t.co/IauIvWVJPw via @CNET 9 minutes ago