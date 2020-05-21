Global  

UK test and trace system is on course for June 1: health minister

Reuters Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
Britain's health minister said the health service's COVID-19 smartphone app was working on the Isle of Wight, where it is being trialled, and the country's test and trace operation would be ready to launch on June 1 when the lockdown is further eased.
