UK test and trace system is on course for June 1: health minister
Thursday, 21 May 2020 () Britain's health minister said the health service's COVID-19 smartphone app was working on the Isle of Wight, where it is being trialled, and the country's test and trace operation would be ready to launch on June 1 when the lockdown is further eased.
Security Minister James Brokenshire explains the progress of the UK Government's track and trace system, which Prime Minister Boris Johnson says will be ready to roll out by June 1st.