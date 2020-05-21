Sabrent unveils record-breaking 8TB Rocket Q NVMe PCIe M.2 2280 SSD

Thursday, 21 May 2020 ( 2 days ago )

We recently told you about an exciting new drive by OWC -- the 4TB Aura P12 M.2 NVMe solid state drive. What made that SSD so interesting was its massive 4TB capacity, which was pushing the boundaries of what is possible with an M.2 drive. Well, folks, a 4TB PCIe M.2 SSD is now "old hat." You see, Sabrent has a new drive that doubles that capacity! Yes, the company's Rocket Q NVMe PCIe M.2 2280 SSD will soon be available in a mind-blowing 8TB -- the first ever such consumer PCIe M.2 SSD to achieve that capacity. "The Sabrent 8TB ROCKET Q NVMe… [Continue Reading] 👓 View full article

