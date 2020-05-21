Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sabrent unveils record-breaking 8TB Rocket Q NVMe PCIe M.2 2280 SSD

betanews Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
We recently told you about an exciting new drive by OWC -- the 4TB Aura P12 M.2 NVMe solid state drive. What made that SSD so interesting was its massive 4TB capacity, which was pushing the boundaries of what is possible with an M.2 drive. Well, folks, a 4TB PCIe M.2 SSD is now "old hat." You see, Sabrent has a new drive that doubles that capacity! Yes, the company's Rocket Q NVMe PCIe M.2 2280 SSD will soon be available in a mind-blowing 8TB -- the first ever such consumer PCIe M.2 SSD to achieve that capacity. "The Sabrent 8TB ROCKET Q NVMe… [Continue Reading]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Micron launches 2210 and 2300 M.2 NVMe PCIe consumer solid state drives

Solid state drives are exploding in popularity thanks to their performance benefits and ever-increasing affordability. If you are still using a mechanical hard...
betanews

Lexar unveils Professional NM700 M.2 2280 PCIe Gen3x4 NVMe SSD

There is no shortage of news about solid state drives these days, with many new models being announced from popular manufacturers like ADATA, Samsung, and...
betanews

You Might Like


Tweets about this