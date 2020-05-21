ComiXology discounts Attack on Titan, One Punch Man, and other manga from $2 Thursday, 21 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

ComiXology is following up its other sales this week with a collection of discounted manga including fan-favorite series like One Punch Man, Evangelion, and more. One standout is on its batch of Attack on Titan reads at up to* 45% off* starting from *$2*. Our top pick though is Attack on Titan Anthology at *$11.99*. Down from its $20 going rate, today’s offer saves you 40% and matches our previous mention for the lowest we’ve seen on a digital copy. This standalone novel takes the original premise of humanities’ defense against giant humanoids known as Titans and adds a modern twist. There’s even a western-inspired comic book style, making it a perfect piece to dive into the series. Head below for all of the other notable manga deals today at ComiXology.



The post ComiXology discounts Attack on Titan, One Punch Man, and other manga from $2 appeared first on 9to5Toys.

