Watch the new trailer for Christopher Nolan’s Tenet that just debuted in Fortnite

The Verge Friday, 22 May 2020 ()
Watch the new trailer for Christopher Nolan’s Tenet that just debuted in FortniteChristopher Nolan, one of Hollywood’s biggest proponents of the theatrical experience, is the latest director to see his movie get the Fortnite treatment.

The latest trailer for his upcoming film Tenet debuted in Fortnite on Thursday. Although very little about the film is actually known, Tenet is described as a movie set within the world of international espionage, and the first trailer and marketing material for the movie has played up a concept in which time moves forward and backward — hence the palindrome title. The new trailer expands on John David Washington’s main character as he learns to warp time, with the stake of the world and its future in his hands.

Credit: FanReviews
News video: Christopher Nolan's Tenet - Official New Trailer

Christopher Nolan's Tenet - Official New Trailer 02:51

 Check out the official new trailer for the action movie Tenet, directed by Christopher Nolan. It stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clémence Poésy, Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh! Release Date: July 17, 2020

TENET movie (2020) [Video]

TENET movie (2020)

TENET movie trailer HD (2020) - Plot synopsis: Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” is an action epic evolving from the world of international espionage. Nolan wrote and directed the film, utilizing a..

Credit: Teaser Trailer

