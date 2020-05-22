Global  

Coronavirus News: Why Are Some Patients Affected More Than Others?

Fossbytes Friday, 22 May 2020 ()
According to new research, people severely affected by the deadly Coronavirus symptoms lack a crucial immunological feature. In the latest Coronavirus news, scientists from the University of Melbourne’s Peter Doherty Institute and the University of Nantes recently discovered “immunological scars” in humans and mice who had experienced harsh lung infection prior to Coronavirus. Coronavirus News: […]

