Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

M17 sells its online dating assets to focus on live streaming

TechCrunch Friday, 22 May 2020 ()
M17 Entertainment announced today that it has sold its online dating assets to focus on its core live streaming business in Asia and other markets. Paktor Pte, which operates Paktor dating app and other services, was acquired by Kollective Ventures, a venture capital advisory firm. The value of the deal was undisclosed. In its announcement, […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

How to Transition from Virtual Dating to Dating in Person [Video]

How to Transition from Virtual Dating to Dating in Person

The transition from dating in real life to dating over Zoom may have been uncomfortable in itself, but what about when quarantine ends? Meeting someone in real life after knowing them in only a virtual..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 05:29Published
Bachelor Alums Ashley & Jared Reveal The Habits They Love About Each Other [Video]

Bachelor Alums Ashley & Jared Reveal The Habits They Love About Each Other

Reality TV couple discuss their giveaway campaign to benefit a good cause.

Credit: Young Hollywood - Affiliate     Duration: 12:15Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

miconmike

Mike Friedman M17 sells its online dating assets to focus on live streaming https://t.co/bfQJjlgEe0 https://t.co/E7UItafOzc 10 hours ago

carrigan_max

Max Carrigan RT @camashta: Tech News!M17 sells its online dating assets to focus on live streaming https://t.co/EJwFG5QfdR @camashta https://t.co/Rpjd4q… 11 hours ago

camashta

Charles Amashta Tech News!M17 sells its online dating assets to focus on live streaming https://t.co/EJwFG5QfdR @camashta https://t.co/Rpjd4q1oKJ 11 hours ago

kasbeel_cl

Kas Apps M17 sells its online dating assets to focus on live streaming https://t.co/ZLfL3lpIE5 #FolloMe #LikeForLikes… https://t.co/zidfPwzTSl 12 hours ago

alshawafmumin

Mumin Al Shawaf RT @alshawafmumin: #M17 sells its #onlinedating assets to focus on #livestreaming https://t.co/2ssGMxqFp5 https://t.co/8g4v94qoQH 20 hours ago

GalaxyOfTechno1

Galaxy Of Technology RT @TechCrunch: M17 sells its online dating assets to focus on live streaming https://t.co/2XztwQ6Mo8 by @catherineshu 1 day ago

iotablue

iotablue M17 sells its online dating assets to focus on live streaming https://t.co/MIFSJTKvBH https://t.co/jMhLUPH9Le 1 day ago

AcerboLivio

Livio Andrea Acerbo M17 sells its online dating assets to focus on live streaming on #greengroundit⠀⠀ #instagram #instagood #like4like… https://t.co/9LxJzLRQBw 1 day ago