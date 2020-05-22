M17 sells its online dating assets to focus on live streaming
Friday, 22 May 2020 () M17 Entertainment announced today that it has sold its online dating assets to focus on its core live streaming business in Asia and other markets. Paktor Pte, which operates Paktor dating app and other services, was acquired by Kollective Ventures, a venture capital advisory firm. The value of the deal was undisclosed. In its announcement, […]
