Sony’s 7-inch CarPlay and Android Auto Receiver $280, today only
Friday, 22 May 2020 () Today only, Best Buy’s eBay storefront offers the Sony 7-inch CarPlay and Android Auto Receiver for *$279.99 shipped*. This deal is also available direct from Best Buy. As a comparison, it typically goes for $400. Today’s deal is a $20 price drop from our previous mention. Sony’s 7-inch receiver offers both CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, making it a great choice if you’d like to upgrade your ride this summer. The 7-inch nearly bezel-less display is sure to look great in any car. Leverage CarPlay to read your iMessages, access Apple Music, and much more. Rated 4.3/5 stars.
