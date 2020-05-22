Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Apple’s Memorial Day weekend movie sale starts at $5, bundles, 4K, more

9to5Mac Friday, 22 May 2020 ()
On top of notable Memorial Day sales from Best Buy, Pad & Quill, and Google, Apple is now launching its own holiday promotion focused on *$5* movies and select bundles. You’ll find new and old hits in both 4K and 1080p to add to your library of content. With a long weekend ahead, now is a great time to score some new movies. Hit the jump for all of our top picks.

more…

The post Apple’s Memorial Day weekend movie sale starts at $5, bundles, 4K, more appeared first on 9to5Mac.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Memorial Day Weekend health

Memorial Day Weekend health 00:45

 It may not feel like it, but this is the start of Memorial Day Weekend. Normally, people would be out and about, but pandemic is preventing festivals, pools, and parties.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Best Buy Having An Apple Product Sale For Memorial Day [Video]

Best Buy Having An Apple Product Sale For Memorial Day

Best Buy has some rare, valuable deals on a range of products for Memorial Day. Included in those deals are a wide range of Apple products and massive savings. If you're in the market for a new Apple..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:42Published
Historic Warplanes Fly Over North Texas For Memorial Day Weekend, Frontline Workers [Video]

Historic Warplanes Fly Over North Texas For Memorial Day Weekend, Frontline Workers

The sights and sounds of a flyover in North Texas ahead of Memorial Day weekend and to honor frontline workers.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:50Published

Recent related news from verified sources

VUDU’s Memorial Day weekend sale has Spider-Man: Homecoming in 4K for $9, more

VUDU’s weekend deals are here and include Marvel best-sellers and more in HD and 4K at killer prices. One of our favorites is Spider-Man: Homecoming in 4K at...
9to5Toys

adidas Memorial Day kicks off with up to 50% off popular shoes, apparel, more

The adidas Memorial Day Sale offers *up to 50% off* select styles of shoes, apparel, and accessories for the whole family. Prices are as marked. Customers...
9to5Toys


Tweets about this

RaidGadgets

R∆HUL ! Apple’s Memorial Day weekend movie sale starts at $5, bundles, 4K, more https://t.co/DhTrRONeVb https://t.co/ToI0F8mXYw 7 hours ago

AppleRumorsFeed

Apple Rumors Feed Apple’s Memorial Day weekend movie sale starts at $5, bundles, 4K, more (9to5Toys/9 to 5 Mac) https://t.co/yKldbYpkDg 8 hours ago

zwelch82

Stefan Csoka RT @9to5mac: Apple's Memorial Day weekend movie sale starts at $5, bundles, 4K, more https://t.co/HSaUzQXhis via @9to5toys https://t.co/mms… 8 hours ago

9to5mac

9to5Mac.com Apple's Memorial Day weekend movie sale starts at $5, bundles, 4K, more https://t.co/HSaUzQXhis via @9to5toys https://t.co/mmsEB1rEuC 10 hours ago

9to5toys

9to5Toys Apple's Memorial Day weekend movie sale starts at $5, bundles, 4K, more https://t.co/sICsPzWL6X by @trevorjd14 10 hours ago