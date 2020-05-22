Global  

Joe Biden rips into Amazon, says the company 'should start paying their taxes' (AMZN)

Friday, 22 May 2020
Joe Biden rips into Amazon, says the company 'should start paying their taxes' (AMZN)· Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden criticized Amazon on Friday, saying the company "should start paying their taxes." 
· "I don't think any company, I don't give a damn how big they are, the Lord Almighty, should absolutely be in a position where they pay no tax and make billions and...
News video: Joe Biden Blasts Amazon About Not Paying Taxes

Joe Biden Blasts Amazon About Not Paying Taxes 00:36

 According to Business Insider, Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden criticized Amazon on Friday. He said that the huge online retailer "should start paying their taxes." Biden said, "I don't give a damn how big they are..." In an interview on CNBC's "Squawk Box,"...

Joe Biden promises he won't raise taxes for people earning under $400,000 if elected

Joe Biden promises he won't raise taxes for people earning under $400,000 if elected· Former Vice President Biden said he wouldn't raise taxes on households earning less than $400,000 a year. · "Nobody making under $400,000 would have their...
Business Insider

Facebook rejects Biden campaign's request to remove Trump ad

Facebook said it will not take down a campaign ad released by President Trump that accuses former Vice President Joe Biden of corruption. The social media...
CBS News

