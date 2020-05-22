Roughly half of the Twitter accounts pushing to 'reopen America' are bots, researchers found (TWTR)

Friday, 22 May 2020 ( 1 day ago )

· There's been a surge in bot activity around online discussions of reopening America after COVID-19 shutdowns in the past month, according to a new report.

· Carnegie Mellon researchers analyzed over 200 million tweets discussing COVID-19 and found that roughly half are likely bots.

· Researchers identify bots by looking... · There's been a surge in bot activity around online discussions of reopening America after COVID-19 shutdowns in the past month, according to a new report.· Carnegie Mellon researchers analyzed over 200 million tweets discussing COVID-19 and found that roughly half are likely bots.· Researchers identify bots by looking 👓 View full article

