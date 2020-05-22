Global  

Roughly half of the Twitter accounts pushing to 'reopen America' are bots, researchers found (TWTR)

Business Insider Friday, 22 May 2020 ()
Roughly half of the Twitter accounts pushing to 'reopen America' are bots, researchers found (TWTR)· There's been a surge in bot activity around online discussions of reopening America after COVID-19 shutdowns in the past month, according to a new report.
· Carnegie Mellon researchers analyzed over 200 million tweets discussing COVID-19 and found that roughly half are likely bots.
· Researchers identify bots by looking...
Half Of Tweets To 'Reopen America' May Be From Bots

Half Of Tweets To 'Reopen America' May Be From Bots

 According to Business Insider reports there's a big surge in bot activity on Twitter, when it comes to the topic of reopening America after the COVID-19 lockdown. Carnegie Mellon researchers analyzed over 200 million tweets discussing COVID-19, and found that about half of them are likely...

Nearly Half of Accounts Sharing Coronavirus Info on Twitter are Likely Bots

Nearly Half of Accounts Sharing Coronavirus Info on Twitter are Likely Bots

After looking through more than 200 million tweets talking about the coronavirus, researchers at Carnegie Mellon University revealed that almost half of the accounts sharing information about COVID-19..

