9to5Mac Happy Hour 278: iOS 13.5 release, iPhone 12 EarPods, Apple TV+ back catalog

9to5Mac Friday, 22 May 2020 ()
Benjamin and Zac unpack the release of iOS 13.5 and the Apple/Google Exposure Notification API app adoption, Apple Watch 2020 Pride bands and faces, Ming-Chi Kuo’s prediction that iPhone 12 won’t include EarPods in the box, Apple TV+ potentially buying a back catalog of content, a new Tom Hanks film coming to the service, and much more.

News video: Apple iPhone Update Workaround for Mask in Facial Recognition

Apple iPhone Update Workaround for Mask in Facial Recognition 00:15

 Amid the pandemic, Apple's latest software update for iOS will now allow the facial recognition security feature to switch immediately for a passcode request if the user is wearing a mask.

