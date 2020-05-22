Netflix’s beloved animated series Tuca & Bertie is getting a second life on Adult Swim
Friday, 22 May 2020 () Tuca & Bertie was wonderful. It was a hilarious and heartfelt examination of adult relationships, coupled with whimsical animated visuals. And like most good things in this world, it was simple too beautiful to live. The Netflix series, which starred comedians Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong and two mismatched bird best friends was canceled after […]
The Lying Life of Adults | Announcement | Netflix
The Lying Life of Adults, the latest novel by the beloved Italian novelist Elena Ferrante, will soon become a Netflix Original Series.
