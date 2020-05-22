Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Netflix’s beloved animated series Tuca & Bertie is getting a second life on Adult Swim

TechCrunch Friday, 22 May 2020 ()
Tuca & Bertie was wonderful. It was a hilarious and heartfelt examination of adult relationships, coupled with whimsical animated visuals. And like most good things in this world, it was simple too beautiful to live. The Netflix series, which starred comedians Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong and two mismatched bird best friends was canceled after […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Ricky Gervais Talks Netflix Series 'After Life' on 'The Daily Social Distancing Show' | THR News [Video]

Ricky Gervais Talks Netflix Series 'After Life' on 'The Daily Social Distancing Show' | THR News

"Everything I've done has been about humanity," Gervais said of his work, including his recent Netflix series. "Everything I've done has been quite existential."

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 02:17Published
The Lying Life of Adults - Announcement [Video]

The Lying Life of Adults - Announcement

The Lying Life of Adults | Announcement | Netflix The Lying Life of Adults, the latest novel by the beloved Italian novelist Elena Ferrante, will soon become a Netflix Original Series. The Lying Life..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:20Published

Related news from verified sources

Canceled Netflix series 'Tuca & Bertie' lands Season 2 at Adult Swim

As a mouthy, thick-thighed toucan once said, "Nothing belongs to anyone!” On Friday, Adult Swim announced it would revive Lisa Hanawalt's beloved Netflix...
Mashable

'Tuca & Bertie' Gets Picked Up by Adult Swim After Being Canceled by Netflix!

Tuca & Bertie is getting a second life! The animated series, created by former BoJack Horseman producer and artist Lisa Hanawalt, will air a new season at Adult...
Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this