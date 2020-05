Recent related videos from verified sources $50K-winning Powerball ticket sold in Morenci



Someone bought a $50,000-winning Powerball ticket at a Morenci grocery store. Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ Duration: 00:18 Published on April 28, 2020 Powerball lottery changes jackpot rules because of pandemic



The pandemic is affecting the way the Powerball lottery is paying out. Powerball Product Group announced that guaranteed starting jackpot amounts and minimum jackpot increases will be eliminated... Credit: KMBC Duration: 00:24 Published on April 17, 2020 You Might Like

Tweets about this