Xbox Live down as Microsoft experiences ‘multiple’ service outages Friday, 22 May 2020 ( 36 minutes ago )

Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge



Microsoft’s Xbox Live service is experiencing issues today, marking the fourth time in recent weeks. Xbox One users are currently reporting problems with signing into Xbox Live, accessing friends, and joining parties. The issues started at around 3:15PM ET, and are also affecting some multiplayer games.



“We are aware that some users may be experiencing issues when attempting to sign in on Xbox One & Windows 10,” explains Microsoft. “Our teams are aware & working on a fix. Please follow here & on our status page for updates.”



Microsoft says it's also investigating issues affecting "multiple Microsoft 365 services," suggesting the outage issues go further than just Xbox Live. Microsoft has experienced multiple outages with Xbox Live...

