Clean the driveway with Sun Joe’s 2030 PSI electric pressure washer at $124

9to5Toys Saturday, 23 May 2020 ()
Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Sun Joe 2030 PSI Electric Pressure Washer (SPX3001) for *$123.99* *shipped*. Normally around $160, this is among the best pricing we’ve tracked in over a year and is the lowest available. Now that it’s getting warmer outside, it’s time to get ready to clean up the yard and give you house some curb appeal to last throughout the year. Pressure washing is one way to do that, as it’ll breathe new life into just about anything, be it your fence, driveway, siding, or something entirely different. This model is electric, requiring no oil or gas. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

