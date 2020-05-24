India's Reliance launches JioMart online grocery service, challenging Amazon, Flipkart

Jeff Bezos Could Become the World’s First Trillionaire Jeff Bezos Could Become the World’s First Trillionaire An old report by Comparisun recently resurfaced online, detailing the wealth of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The report found that the yearly..

Amazon, Flipkart urge Govt to allow sale of non-essential goods durig lockdown | Oneindia News



As India continues to be in a lockdown to contain the spread of the Coronavirus, the sale of only essential commodities is allowed by the Online retailers while the Govt has allowed opening of stand.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:19 Published on April 27, 2020