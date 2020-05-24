India's Reliance launches JioMart online grocery service, challenging Amazon, Flipkart

Global  

Reliance Industries Ltd has launched an online grocery service, JioMart, the head of its grocery retail business said, in a move aimed at rivalling Amazon.com's local unit and Walmart Inc's Flipkart in the huge Indian market.
