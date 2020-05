Related videos from verified sources Xbox One vs PS4: Who Won This Generation?



Now that the generation is over, the question must be asked - who won? For this list, we’ll be looking at both the Xbox One and PS4 and analyzing which console “won” the generation based on.. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 10:37 Published 2 weeks ago You Might Like

Tweets about this SuperGamer61499 RT @Civilwarfare101: For the love of fuck, are these people blind to see the constant remakes and remasters coming out that "old" games sti… 1 hour ago Inderdip Lohtia For the love of fuck, are these people blind to see the constant remakes and remasters coming out that "old" games… https://t.co/c1ND1TpNBn 2 hours ago IAM Platform These 7 huge games are coming to the PlayStation 5 and next-gen Xbox at launch, from ‘Madden’ to ‘Fortnite’ READ… https://t.co/Fqpvv9YZdj 1 day ago Carsten Unnerstall These 7 huge games are coming to the PlayStation 5 and next-gen Xbox at launch, from 'Madden' to 'Fortnite' (MSFT,… https://t.co/n9jztOQmXK 2 days ago IAM Platform These 7 huge games are coming to the PlayStation 5 and next-gen Xbox at launch, from ‘Madden’ to ‘Fortnite’ READ… https://t.co/iRZio8ROhz 3 days ago HIFI Confidential Ltd. These 7 huge games are coming to the PlayStation 5 and next-gen Xbox at launch, from 'Madden' to 'Fortnite'… https://t.co/zdvHNZ9rck 4 days ago Marilyn Singleton These 7 huge games are coming to the #PlayStation 5 and next-gen #Xbox at launch, from #Madden to #Fortnite… https://t.co/Z7R7jmusPC 4 days ago Starletta These 7 huge games are coming to the PlayStation 5 and next-gen Xbox at launch, from 'Madden' to 'Fortnite' (MSFT,… https://t.co/u2Ftz44wgk 5 days ago