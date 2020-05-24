Global  

A study found that tech workers could flee dense San Francisco for suburban-like San Jose in the heart of Silicon Valley amid remote working boom

Business Insider Sunday, 24 May 2020
A study found that tech workers could flee dense San Francisco for suburban-like San Jose in the heart of Silicon Valley amid remote working boom· Some surveys suggest there may be an exodus of tech workers from the San Francisco Bay Area due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
· City-dwellers may relocate to less dense and more affordable locales as work from home policies become the norm.
· But a new study places San Jose, in the heart of the tech region, as one of the...
