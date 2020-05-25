How to jailbreak iOS 13.5 using Unc0ver on macOS [Video]
Monday, 25 May 2020 () It’s been a long time since I’ve made a post about anything regarding jailbreaking, but this release is big. Thanks to a new 0day kernel vulnerability from @Pwn20wnd, all iPhones, iPads, and iPod touch devices that can run iOS 13.5 can be jailbroken.
In other words, that means that every modern iOS device that you have available to you today can be jailbroken. It wasn’t that long ago when some thought that jailbreaking was dead, but this release proves otherwise.
Watch our brief hands-on video walkthrough as I demonstrate how easy it is to jailbreak a device using the Unc0ver jailbreak tool.
