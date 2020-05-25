Global  

Spend Stack budgeting app for iOS adds Apple Card integration, iPad cursor support, more

9to5Mac Monday, 25 May 2020 ()
Spend Stack is a powerful budgeting app designed for iPhone and iPad, with a focus on using running totals and factoring in promotions, tax, and more. A new update to the app today brings support for importing your Apple Card statement, iPadOS cursor optimization, and more.

The post Spend Stack budgeting app for iOS adds Apple Card integration, iPad cursor support, more appeared first on 9to5Mac.
