Spend Stack budgeting app for iOS adds Apple Card integration, iPad cursor support, more
Monday, 25 May 2020 () Spend Stack is a powerful budgeting app designed for iPhone and iPad, with a focus on using running totals and factoring in promotions, tax, and more. A new update to the app today brings support for importing your Apple Card statement, iPadOS cursor optimization, and more.
CALIFORNIA — Last night, we put out a video that tested the claim that YouTube was automatically deleting anti-China comments, and we proved the claim right, they were, and now, YouTube is claiming that it's all just a big misunderstanding.
A YouTube spokesperson told TechCrunch that the...
In a press conference held in Delhi on May 26, CEO of NITI Aayog, Amitabh Kant said that Aarogya Setu app is now open source and has identified more than 3000 hotspots in 3-17 days ahead of time. Kant..