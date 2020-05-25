Hands-on: Sennheiser GSP 300 Gaming Headphones + Giveaway [Video]

Monday, 25 May 2020 () We’ve partnered with Sennheiser to give away one of their wired gaming headsets, the GSP 300. Unlike the GSP 370 and 670 we’ve reviewed in the past, the 300 is the entry-level from Sennheiser and features a wired design that can be used with many devices. The headset is normally priced at $100 but is also on sale through the end of the month for just $70 on their website. Head below to check out the video and see the giveaway details. more…
Facebook to Launch Dedicated Gaming App Facebook is preparing to introduce a new mobile gaming app amid the coronavirus pandemic when many are glued to their phones. Facebook Gaming will be a free app..