Hands-on: Sennheiser GSP 300 Gaming Headphones + Giveaway [Video]

We’ve partnered with Sennheiser to give away one of their wired gaming headsets, the GSP 300. Unlike the GSP 370 and 670 we’ve reviewed in the past, the 300 is the entry-level from Sennheiser and features a wired design that can be used with many devices. The headset is normally priced at $100 but is also on sale through the end of the month for just $70 on their website. Head below to check out the video and see the giveaway details. more…



The post Hands-on: Sennheiser GSP 300 Gaming Headphones + Giveaway [Video] appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article

