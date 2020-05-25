Uncut Gems, one of Adam Sandler’s best movies, is now streaming on Netflix in the US Monday, 25 May 2020 ( 47 minutes ago )

Adam Sandler hasn’t acted in many dramas, but those he stars in tend to exceed expectations. Uncut Gems is no different.



Josh and Benny Safdie’s critically acclaimed independent film, which stars Sandler as Howard Ratner, New York City jeweler with a gambling addiction who risks it all on a rare stone, Kevin Garnett, and a 2012 Celtics game, is now streaming on Netflix in the United States. The streamer is a co-producer of the film alongside indie hit maker, A24. Uncut Gems was available to stream on Netflix in international territories prior to today.



Uncut Gems was named one of 2019's best films by a number of critics, and many considered the lack of recognition by award bodies for Sandler as a major snub.

