SpaceX is gunning for a history-making rocket launch of 2 NASA astronauts on Wednesday, but a stormy weather could foil its plans

Business Insider Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ()
SpaceX is gunning for a history-making rocket launch of 2 NASA astronauts on Wednesday, but a stormy weather could foil its plans· SpaceX, founded by Elon Musk more than 18 years ago, is about to rocket launch its first humans into orbit.
· If all goes according to plan, astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley will lift off at 4:33 p.m. ET on Wednesday as part of a test flight of the new Crew Dragon spaceship.
· However, officials from SpaceX and NASA...
