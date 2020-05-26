SpaceX is gunning for a history-making rocket launch of 2 NASA astronauts on Wednesday, but a stormy weather could foil its plans

Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ( 4 days ago )

· SpaceX, founded by Elon Musk more than 18 years ago, is about to rocket launch its first humans into orbit.

· If all goes according to plan,

· However, officials from SpaceX and NASA... · SpaceX, founded by Elon Musk more than 18 years ago, is about to rocket launch its first humans into orbit.· If all goes according to plan, astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley will lift off at 4:33 p.m. ET on Wednesday as part of a test flight of the new Crew Dragon spaceship.· However, officials from SpaceX and NASA 👓 View full article

