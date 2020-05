Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Good morning! This is the tech news you need to know this Tuesday.



1. *The UK will review the role of China's Huawei in its 5G networks. *Huawei had been given a limited role in providing equipment for the superfast mobile network, but that could now change.

2. *Australia's Covidsafe app has faded into insignificance just one... Good morning! This is the tech news you need to know this Tuesday.1. *The UK will review the role of China's Huawei in its 5G networks. *Huawei had been given a limited role in providing equipment for the superfast mobile network, but that could now change.2. *Australia's Covidsafe app has faded into insignificance just one 👓 View full article