ARM’s Cortex-A78 CPU and Mali-G78 GPU will power 2021’s best Android phones Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ( 3 days ago )

ARM has announced its latest high-end mobile designs, the Cortex-A78 CPU and the Mali-G78 GPU, which will be used to power the next flagship smartphones of 2021 and beyond.



ARM isn’t usually advertised on the spec sheets of your new smartphone or tablet, but it’s a critical company. It provides the designs that chipmakers like Qualcomm, Huawei, and Samsung use to create the system-on-a-chip designs that power nearly every mobile phone and tablet — and increasingly, laptops like the Surface Pro X.



"Double-digit improvements in CPU and GPU performance"



