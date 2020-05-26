Global  

A new Android bug, Strandhogg 2.0, lets malware pose as real apps and steal user data

TechCrunch Tuesday, 26 May 2020
Security researchers have found a major vulnerability in almost every version of Android, which lets malware imitate legitimate apps to steal app passwords and other sensitive data. The vulnerability, dubbed Strandhogg 2.0 (named after the Norse term for a hostile takeover) affects all devices running Android 9.0 and earlier. It’s the “evil twin” to an earlier […]
