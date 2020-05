Wallace and Gromit get their first AR story in 'The Big Fix Up' Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Over the years, beloved duo Wallace and Gromit have appeared in their share of games. In 2009, for instance, Telltale Games gave the two its classic adventure game treatment. But for the time ever, they'll star in an augmented reality title. Later th... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this antonline Wallace and Gromit get their first AR story in 'The Big Fix Up' https://t.co/F8aBITMovI https://t.co/hml50GJrPX 12 minutes ago Ben Louis Packham RT @shaunthesheep: Starting in Autumn, Shaun's pals Wallace and Gromit will invite fans directly into their adventures via #TheBigFixUp: a… 23 minutes ago The Futz Butler Great example of creativity within limitations - even comedy duo Wallace and Gromit are embracing this new home-bas… https://t.co/ypcSWUMeOs 24 minutes ago Kathenas Wallace and Gromit get their first AR story in 'The Big Fix Up' https://t.co/LLOGw0nZv9 via @engadget 43 minutes ago Amber Kit Wallace and Gromit get their first AR story in 'The Big Fix Up' https://t.co/xwLHHfgy6v https://t.co/7R0rP2ugfL 53 minutes ago Rajeeven P Wallace and Gromit are going to break free from the screen to arrive in homes this autumn in their first AR adventu… https://t.co/mKGummDdTg 1 hour ago Karen Jackie Wallace and Gromit get their first AR story in 'The Big Fix Up' https://t.co/yyk7qX7v7c 2 hours ago David Bassuk RT @petewoodbridge: For the first time ever, Wallace and Gromit will invite fans directly into their adventures via The Big Fix Up: a first… 2 hours ago