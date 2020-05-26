Global  

Spotify ditches 10,000 song limit on ‘Your Library’

9to5Mac Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ()
Streaming music is probably a part of your daily life at this point, and Spotify is a great service to do that! However, the service has always had one annoying limit that irked many users — a limit of 10,000 songs saved to your library at any given time. Today, Spotify has announced that the limit on “Your Library” is going away.

The post Spotify ditches 10,000 song limit on 'Your Library' appeared first on 9to5Mac.
