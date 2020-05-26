Spotify ditches 10,000 song limit on ‘Your Library’

Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Streaming music is probably a part of your daily life at this point, and Spotify is a great service to do that! However, the service has always had one annoying limit that irked many users — a limit of 10,000 songs saved to your library at any given time. Today, Spotify has announced that the limit on “Your Library” is going away.



