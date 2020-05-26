Score Motorola’s Moto Z4 Android Smartphone on sale for $400 (Save $100)

Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Amazon offers the unlocked Motorola Moto Z4 128GB Android Smartphone for *$399.99 shipped*. Typically fetching $500, today’s offer saves you 20%, matches our previous mention, and comes within $10 of the all-time low. Featuring a 6.4-inch Max Vision display with built-in fingerprint sensor, Moto Z4 is powered by an octa-core processor and comes backed with 128GB of onboard storage. You’ll also find a 48MP camera, USB-C charging port, and hands-free Alexa access. There’s also the included Moto 360-degree camera mod, which elevates this handset’s photo-taking capabilities even higher. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 405 shoppers. Learn more in our announcement coverage.



