Lori Klausutis' widower asks Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to delete Trump's tweets suggesting Joe Scarborough murdered her

Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

· Over the past few weeks, President Trump has used Twitter to spread a conspiracy theory that TV host and former congressman Joe Scarborough murdered a former intern, Lori Klausutis.

· A medical examiner determined that Lori, who was found dead in Scarborough's district office in 2001, fainted as a result of an undiagnosed... · Over the past few weeks, President Trump has used Twitter to spread a conspiracy theory that TV host and former congressman Joe Scarborough murdered a former intern, Lori Klausutis.· A medical examiner determined that Lori, who was found dead in Scarborough's district office in 2001, fainted as a result of an undiagnosed 👓 View full article

