Lori Klausutis' widower asks Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to delete Trump's tweets suggesting Joe Scarborough murdered her

Business Insider Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ()
Lori Klausutis' widower asks Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to delete Trump's tweets suggesting Joe Scarborough murdered her· Over the past few weeks, President Trump has used Twitter to spread a conspiracy theory that TV host and former congressman Joe Scarborough murdered a former intern, Lori Klausutis.
· A medical examiner determined that Lori, who was found dead in Scarborough's district office in 2001, fainted as a result of an undiagnosed...
Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate - Published
News video: Kara Swisher to Jack Dorsey: Remove Offensive Tweets, Labels Won’t Work

Kara Swisher to Jack Dorsey: Remove Offensive Tweets, Labels Won’t Work 06:27

 Twitter has removed various offensive tweets, but has not removed any by Donald Trump.    There's no rhyme or reason for this except that Trump is the social network's biggest draw, opines Kara Swisher, New York Time Op-Ed contributor and co-founding editor of Recode in this video interview with...

Widower of Scarborough Staffer Asks Twitter to Pull Trump’s Conspiracy Tweets About Wife’s Death [Video]

Widower of Scarborough Staffer Asks Twitter to Pull Trump’s Conspiracy Tweets About Wife’s Death

Twitter reacts to a request from the widower of one of Joe Scarborough’s staffers from his time in Congress, accusing President Trump of perverting the memory of his dead wife.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:14Published
Trump Goes On Twitter To Criticize Fox News [Video]

Trump Goes On Twitter To Criticize Fox News

President Donald Trump went on Twitter to criticize Fox News’ coverage of his favorability. He said he hopes that Fox News executive Roger Ailes is looking down from heaven watching what happened to..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

