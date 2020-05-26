Lori Klausutis' widower asks Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to delete Trump's tweets suggesting Joe Scarborough murdered her
Tuesday, 26 May 2020 () · Over the past few weeks, President Trump has used Twitter to spread a conspiracy theory that TV host and former congressman Joe Scarborough murdered a former intern, Lori Klausutis.
· A medical examiner determined that Lori, who was found dead in Scarborough's district office in 2001, fainted as a result of an undiagnosed...
Twitter has removed various offensive tweets, but has not removed any by Donald Trump. There's no rhyme or reason for this except that Trump is the social network's biggest draw, opines Kara Swisher, New York Time Op-Ed contributor and co-founding editor of Recode in this video interview with...