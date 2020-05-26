Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Niantic adds ‘reality blending’ to Pokémon Go to make your virtual pals even more realistic

The Verge Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ()
Niantic adds ‘reality blending’ to Pokémon Go to make your virtual pals even more realisticPhoto by Sam Byford / The Verge

Niantic Labs is adding a new augmented reality feature to Pokémon Go next month that will make the virtual creatures look even more realistic. The new feature will let real-world objects obscure parts of the pocket monsters or let them hide entirely behind environmental fixtures like trees or furniture.

The company calls the feature “reality blending,” and it’s based on the AR technique known as occlusion, which uses a mix of hardware and software features on powerful, modern smartphones to map an environment and understand the shape and depth of real-world objects. Niantic says the feature will come first to Samsung Galaxy S9 and S10 devices as well as the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 4. More devices are expected to join the list in the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Palm Beach County real estate agency using virtual reality to sell homes [Video]

Palm Beach County real estate agency using virtual reality to sell homes

COVID-19 has forced many businesses to shutdown. However, one Palm Beach County real estate agency is using the pandemic as an opportunity to go virtual.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:35Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Charm2Sul

Charm2Sul RT @verge: Niantic adds “reality blending” to Pokémon Go to make your virtual pals even more realistic https://t.co/TL84QVvkzZ https://t.co… 29 minutes ago

ZAGrrl

Dr Gail Barnes Before adding new features, can you please fix current issues, like Adventure Sync which still doesn't work consis… https://t.co/8IHIChuNYI 37 minutes ago

AYF_VR

AYFeeds_VirtualReality Niantic adds ‘reality blending’ to Pokémon Go to make your virtual pals even more realistic: Photo by Sam Byford /… https://t.co/rWNoUQsbUq 40 minutes ago

Abdu1523

SattarDk RT @IAM__Network: Niantic adds ‘reality blending’ to Pokémon Go to make your virtual pals even more realistic READ MORE: https://t.co/WVc… 1 hour ago

IAM__Network

IAM Platform Niantic adds ‘reality blending’ to Pokémon Go to make your virtual pals even more realistic READ MORE:… https://t.co/NwDjKS1qYp 1 hour ago

milocamj

Milo Camacho RT @itvc_io: Niantic adds ‘reality blending’ to Pokémon Go to make your virtual pals even more realistic - The Verge https://t.co/766GwHw0e… 1 hour ago

itvc_io

Virtual Consultnts Niantic adds ‘reality blending’ to Pokémon Go to make your virtual pals even more realistic - The Verge… https://t.co/4oJzfuKwbg 1 hour ago

sjfeles

Sreejith P.R Niantic adds ‘reality blending’ to Pokémon Go to make your virtual pals even more realistic https://t.co/KrNczKJ09L https://t.co/i8o8cUXvt1 1 hour ago