Niantic adds ‘reality blending’ to Pokémon Go to make your virtual pals even more realistic Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Photo by Sam Byford / The Verge



Niantic Labs is adding a new augmented reality feature to Pokémon Go next month that will make the virtual creatures look even more realistic. The new feature will let real-world objects obscure parts of the pocket monsters or let them hide entirely behind environmental fixtures like trees or furniture.



The company calls the feature "reality blending," and it's based on the AR technique known as occlusion, which uses a mix of hardware and software features on powerful, modern smartphones to map an environment and understand the shape and depth of real-world objects. Niantic says the feature will come first to Samsung Galaxy S9 and S10 devices as well as the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 4. More devices are expected to join the list in the...

