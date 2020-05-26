UGG Closet is open! Save up to 60% off boots, slippers, sandals, more from $6

Global  

9to5Toys
Today only, UGG Closet is offering *up to 60% off* boots, sandals, slippers, and more. Prices are as marked. Shipping prices vary per order. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Bennison II Flip Flops for warm weather. These sandals were originally priced at $70, however during the sale you can find them for *$38*. Its rubber outsole promotes traction and it has a cushioned insole for added comfort. Rated 4.9/5 stars from UGG customers. Find the rest of our top picks from UGG below.

