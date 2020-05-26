Global  

Strandhogg 2.0: A “Nearly Undetectable” Android Bug That Tricks Users

Fossbytes Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ()
Security researchers have found a vulnerability in Android devices that could allow hackers to steal data from users by tricking them into typing passwords in illegitimate apps. The bug affects all the Android devices running Android 9.0 and above. Strandhogg 2.0 is the successor of the Strandhogg bug that was discovered in 2019. The bug […]

