Lululemon We Made Too Much Sale offers up to 50% off t-shirts, shorts, more

9to5Toys Tuesday, 26 May 2020
Lululemon’s We Made too Much deals offer *up to 50% off* shirts, pullovers, shorts, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. As always, receive free delivery on all orders. The men’s Metal Vent Tech 1/2 Zip 2.0 Pullover is an essential you can wear year-round. It’s currently on sale for* $79* and originally was priced at $98. This pullover features four-way stretch material and reflective details to keep you visible in low light. Better yet, you can choose from two unique color options. Head below the jump to find even more deals from Lululemon or you can shop the entire sale here.

