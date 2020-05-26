McFarlane’s Cyberpunk 2077 Johnny Silverhand Figure hits Amazon low at $20

Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Amazon is offering the McFarlane Toys Cyberpunk 2077 Johnny Silverhand Action Figure for *$19.99 with free shipping* for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low, 20% off he going rate and the best price we can find. The new McFarlane Cyberpunk 2077 toy immortalizes Johnny Silverhand (played by Keanu Reeves in the game) in a 7-inch scale figure with a display base, Johnny’s guitar and strap, plus a bottle and a bonus “Rock-On” hand attachment. This model has 22-points of articulation and ships with Cyberpunk 2077-themed window box packaging. Rated 4+ stars. More details below. more…



