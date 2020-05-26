Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley are slated to fly SpaceX's Crew Dragon spaceship this week. Here's how they've prepared.

Business Insider Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ()
NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley are slated to fly SpaceX's Crew Dragon spaceship this week. Here's how they've prepared.· NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley will be the first to fly SpaceX's Crew Dragon spaceship — and the first people in history to fly any commercial spaceship.
· The duo is set to launch Crew Dragon towards the International Space Station on Wednesday, May 27.
· Here's how the astronauts were selected and what the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Seeker - Published
News video: SpaceX Crew Dragon Is the Most Anticipated Launch of the Year

SpaceX Crew Dragon Is the Most Anticipated Launch of the Year 05:56

 SpaceX is about to make history by bringing human spaceflight back to U.S. soil.

Related videos from verified sources

Historic SpaceX U.S. crew launch scrubbed due to weather [Video]

Historic SpaceX U.S. crew launch scrubbed due to weather

SpaceX, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk's private rocket company, was forced by foul weather to scrub a planned launch on Wednesday of two Americans into orbit from Florida, a mission that would be..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:05Published
First SpaceX launch delayed because of bad weather [Video]

First SpaceX launch delayed because of bad weather

Nasa has postponed its first launch of astronauts from US soil in nine years due to bad weather. Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley were set to travel to the International Space Station (ISS) on a..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:38Published

Related news from verified sources

'We'll let you know how it works out': SpaceX's Crew Dragon spaceship toilet is a secret that apparently no one can or wants to talk about

'We'll let you know how it works out': SpaceX's Crew Dragon spaceship toilet is a secret that apparently no one can or wants to talk about· NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley are scheduled to become the first people to rocket into space from US soil since the shuttle program ended in...
Business Insider

Who's flying in the SpaceX Crew Dragon? Meet astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley.

Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley will be the first to fly a commercial spacecraft -- Elon Musk's SpaceX Crew Dragon -- to the International Space Station.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RMGeekTank

Geek Tank We will be going live on our Face Book page this Saturday at 1pm MST for the launch of #spacex Dragon 2 crewed by N… https://t.co/cIwbUFSUJo 18 seconds ago

biancasnothere

Bink 🔪 RT @pressconnects: Just less than 17 minutes before the targeted launch of astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley from the Kennedy Space Ce… 2 minutes ago

pressconnects

pressconnects Just less than 17 minutes before the targeted launch of astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley from the Kennedy Spa… https://t.co/f9YJhk1sc8 3 minutes ago

Amdorley

Adam Dorley, MD RT @CBSNews: WATCH: NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken have boarded the new SpaceX Dragon capsule ahead of their launch into orbit… 5 minutes ago

beslie_landa

A Space Bodyssey 🌔💫 RT @NPR: With astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken strapped inside SpaceX's Dragon crew capsule and the countdown narrowing, poor weather… 5 minutes ago

br1nster

Brin #StayHomeSaveLives 🇬🇧🇮🇳🇨🇦📷📹🎧🎮 RT @BBCWorld: Poor weather has forced SpaceX to call off launch of Nasa astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken to the International Space S… 6 minutes ago

Helenjoylast2

Helen2065 RT @thesheetztweetz: NASA Administrator @JimBridenstine and SpaceX CEO @elonmusk speaking to NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, w… 7 minutes ago

RodrigoBotero13

Rodrigo Botero RT @thesheetztweetz: After about 4 hours in the capsule, NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley step out of Crew Dragon after today's… 7 minutes ago