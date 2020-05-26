NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley are slated to fly SpaceX's Crew Dragon spaceship this week. Here's how they've prepared.
Tuesday, 26 May 2020 () · NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley will be the first to fly SpaceX's Crew Dragon spaceship — and the first people in history to fly any commercial spaceship.
· The duo is set to launch Crew Dragon towards the International Space Station on Wednesday, May 27.
· Here's how the astronauts were selected and what the...
SpaceX, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk's private rocket company, was forced by foul weather to scrub a planned launch on Wednesday of two Americans into orbit from Florida, a mission that would be..